City of Dallas COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Information & Application

If you are one of the many Dallas residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need help paying rent, you have come to the right place.

DHA can provide up to 12 months of rent assistance for up to $1,500 per month to eligible applicants.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is a federally funded initiative designed to help low-income households and persons who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 through the loss of their employment income or who sustained a reduction in income and are delinquent in paying rent.

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) has been designated to help facilitate the distribution of rent relief funds by the City of Dallas.

You may apply for rent assistance directly on this website using the form below. This program does not include utility payments. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

Please carefully review the eligibility information and documentation that will be needed for your application.