City of Dallas COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Information & Application

If you are one of the many Dallas residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need help paying rent, you have come to the right place.
DHA can provide up to 12 months of rent assistance for up to $1,500 per month to eligible applicants.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is a federally funded initiative designed to help low-income households and persons who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 through the loss of their employment income or who sustained a reduction in income and are delinquent in paying rent.
DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) has been designated to help facilitate the distribution of rent relief funds by the City of Dallas.
You may apply for rent assistance directly on this website using the form below. This program does not include utility payments. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.
Please carefully review the eligibility information and documentation that will be needed for your application.
If you are a renter click here to apply:
If you are a landlord, click here to apply on behalf of your tenant:
To determine eligibility, income of all adult household members (age 18 or over) will be included, unless they are a full-time student.
Self-employment, TANF, alimony, Social Security benefits, Veteran’s benefits, disability payments, child support, rental property, stock dividends, income from bank accounts, unemployment compensation, retirement accounts, regular gifts of money from friends, family, church or other social agencies, money earned from providing services and interest from bank accounts or investments.
You may download a PDF document with instructions on how to apply or contact us if you have questions or need support with your application.
Landlords with eligible residents who are behind on their rent and/or need help with future payments can begin the application process on behalf of their tenants. To apply, landlords should have their W-9 and the tenant’s lease information available.
It is a simple application process and funds are disbursed efficiently.
The CARES Act rent assistance funding is through the City of Dallas and is not affiliated with the Housing Choice Voucher program. Your eligible/approved tenants would receive temporary rent assistance without any obligations.
Landlords can apply using this form:
Applicants must authorize DHA staff to verify any and all information provided by any means necessary to determine program eligibility. Applicants will be required to certify that the information provided is true and will make persons, who knowingly make false statements, subject to federal prosecution.
This information will remain confidential and will be used solely for the purpose of establishing your eligibility for this program.
Supporting documents may be required to determine eligibility and must be provided upon request to enable DHA to determine eligibility before applications can be considered.
To apply, please be sure your Household Income is at or below 80% of the Median Income for the City of Dallas (see chart below) and that you have the following documents available to upload with your online application. Photos of documents are accepted.
Below is a chart that shows what 80% of the Area Median Income is for the City of Dallas based on the number of adults per household. Your income should be at or below these income levels to be eligible for the program.
Here is a checklist to help you ensure you have all of the required documents ready for your application.
Social Security card
Government-issued photo ID
Proof of income (this can be a bank statement or paystub)
Proof of job loss (this can be a letter or notice from your employer)
Key pages of your lease that include:
- Your full name
- Property owner name
- Full address including unit number if applicable
- Amount of rent
- Lease term (effective/end dates)
- List of occupants
- Signatures with dates
Confirm you are eligible
Make sure your Household Income is at or below 80% of the Median Income for the City of Dallas
Make sure you have PDF or photo images of the required documents on your device ready to upload
Once you have everything ready, set aside about 15-20 minutes to complete the application
Launch the online application on your computer, tablet or mobile device and complete!
Watch this helpful video to understand the program and how it works.
1. Social Security Card
2. Government-issued ID
3. Key pages of your lease that includes the following information:
- Your full name
- Full address including unit number if applicable
- Amount of rent
- Lease term (effective/end dates)
- List of occupants
- Your full name
4. Proof of income (this can be a bank statement or paystub)
5. Proof of job loss (this can be a letter or notice from your employer)
To apply, please be sure your Household Income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for the City of Dallas.
DHA will make payments directly to your landlord. However, if we are not able to secure landlord approval, the payments may be funded directly to your personal account.
The program can provide assistance for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All applications will be reviewed to confirm applicants meet the eligibility requirements and priority will be given to households where:
- Annual household income is 50% AMI or less
- Someone in household has experienced unemployment for the last 90 days
Yes. This is a new program administered by DHA with separate funding from other sources. Applicants will not be considered for this specific program unless they submit an application to DHA using the form below.
Yes, you are still eligible to apply for additional rental assistance.
DHA is reviewing applications as efficiently as possible and will notify you of your status via email and text message throughout the process.
For applicants who submit their documentation fully and meet all eligibility requirements, we anticipate payments can be processed within 1-3 weeks of the application approval.
No. This is not a loan to be repaid. This assistance is provided as a grant.
Please utilize the Support Request forms provided on the site specific to applicants who are either Tenants or Landlords. Thank you.
No. DHA is administering a rent relief program only.
Submissions will be reviewed on a regular basis and applicants will be notified as soon as we have updates to provide. We anticipate a high volume of applications, so please be patient with us, thank you!
When you click here, a new site will launch for your application submission.
For more information about COVID-19 updates from the City of Dallas, please visit:
https://dallascityhall.com/Pages/Corona-Virus.aspx
City of Dallas Eviction Ordinance Information can be viewed here:
https://dallascityhall.com/departments/fairhousing/Pages/COVID-19-EVICTION-FACTS.aspx